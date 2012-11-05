Free Service Launched to Connect Home Improvement Trade Professionals with Consumers

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- With winter almost upon us, are you looking for more work to help you through the colder months? Have you been struggling in the pursuit of extra custom and want a one-stop shop to top up your appointments book?



Welcome FixMyHome, the innovative portal for getting extra work throughout the year at no cost to you.



Whether you specialise in replacement boilers, solar panels, conservatories, windows or another home improvement service, FixMyHome has been designed exactly for companies like you.



The home improvements industry has stagnated over the last 12 months, with consumers worse off financially. And this has had a huge effect on the number of customer enquiries filtering through.



To tackle this, FixMyHome has made it easier to speak directly to those interested in your service.



Registration to FixMyHome is open to all trade professionals and signing up only takes a couple of minutes. It’s recommended to provide as much information as possible about your business, together with appropriate accreditations and certifications.



FixMyHome have an innovative points system to help companies with the best track record secure more extra work. When you first join the FixMyHome service it’s possible to earn points by posting the products and services you cater too.



Then as time goes on and you build up you FixMyHome status, consumer feedback will help you gain further points and credibility on the website. Potential new customer will have the opportunity to review this feedback to be sure of a company’s professionalism.



Ultimately, FixMyHome is offering businesses the chance to generate more work at zero cost. No matter if you’re approached directly by a consumer, or contact a customer yourself, there’s no charge for the service.



And the best bit? There’s no limit to the number of customers you can contact. So by using FixMyHome effectively the opportunity is there to generate thousands of pounds worth of extra work.



With no sign-up fees or monthly subscriptions, FixMyHome offers something a little different to other consumer matching services in the UK. To find our more visit www.fixmyhome.org.uk.



Louisa Berkane

info@fixmyhome.org.uk

Fixmyhome.org.uk