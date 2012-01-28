Free Short Term Disability Insurance Quotes Available from Buyshorttermdisabilityinsurance.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2012 -- Individuals now have a definitive online source to learn about and receive short term disability insurance quotes from the new Website buyshorttermdisabilityinsurance.com. The Website allows individuals to easily receive free quotes from major short term disability insurance providers.



As more families deal with shrinking incomes and savings, the possibility of long or short term illness becomes an ever great threat to financial stability. Although many may face short term disability in the future, few understand the options or specifics of obtaining short term disability insurance to combat the scenario.



A short term disability insurance policy (STD) allows individuals to get partially paid leaves to help financially sustain families during extended work leaves due to illness. By merely entering a zip code, individuals can obtain multiple free quotes from major insurance providers such as Afflac, Allstate, Aetna, Prudential and Met Life among others.



A short term disability insurance policy (STD) allows individuals to get partially paid leaves to help financially sustain families during extended work leaves due to illness. By merely entering a zip code, individuals can obtain multiple free quotes from major insurance providers such as Afflac, Allstate, Aetna, Prudential and Met Life among others.



Short term disability insurance has different types and policies for different needs. Disability insurance policies have different parameters and restrictions that are vital to potential policy holders.



Short term disability insurance will cover approximately 40 to 60 percent of an individual's total gross income as opposed to the high of 80 percent covered by its long-term counterpart. Short term policies can be available for a period of one year while its long-term counterpart can be available for a period of up to 5 years.



