Free Shred-It Event at American Realty

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- ERA American Realty will hold their annual Shred-It Event October 17th and 18th. This event invites you to dispose of your old bills and records in a safe way that protects your identity complements of ERA American Realty. Shred-it specialists trained in secure document disposal will be on site for this event.



The Shred-It Truck will be at our different office locations during these days and times:



October 17, 2-5 PM

American Realty Crestview Office

938 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview



October 18, 9 AM-12 PM

American Realty Niceville Office

1069 E John Sims PKWY, Niceville



October 18, 2-5 PM

American Realty Shalimar Office

1270 N Eglin PKWY, Shalimar