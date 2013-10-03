Free Shred-It Event at American Realty

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- ERA American Realty will hold their annual Shred-It Event October 17th and 18th. This event invites you to dispose of your old bills and records in a safe way that protects your identity complements of ERA American Realty. Shred-it specialists trained in secure document disposal will be on site for this event.
The Shred-It Truck will be at our different office locations during these days and times:
October 17, 2-5 PM
American Realty Crestview Office
938 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview
October 18, 9 AM-12 PM
American Realty Niceville Office
1069 E John Sims PKWY, Niceville
October 18, 2-5 PM
American Realty Shalimar Office
1270 N Eglin PKWY, Shalimar