Free Social Website Offers Baby Names, Meaning and Message Boards for Parents

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Naming a child is a decision that can change how your child is perceived for the rest of their lives. There is even evidence that your child’s name can affect their success in life. This website, http://www.baby-names-and-stuff.com, has over 45,000 baby names and their meanings from every part of the world.



Baby-names-and-stuff.com not only has a searchable baby names index, but also has message boards for parents and parents-to-be to talk about everything from what to expect during pregnancy to what would be a great middle name for a girl.



A baby name’s meaning can help a parent decide what to name their child and a wonderful name can be a blessing for the child. Most names have a meaning in their native language. These meanings are often meant to bless the newborn with good fortune, good luck and a favorable standing with Fate.



Most sites that list baby names and meanings donot have all of the resources that are available at Baby-names-and-stuff.com. Find complete lists of the most popular names from 1880 to the present are available, as well as lists of names by region, culture and country.



The Parenting section of the website contains many conversations between real people, talking about pregnancy, parenting, and, of course, baby names. Baby-names-and-stuff.com was created as a place for communities to talk and share their experiences, wisdom and support in a completely free and caring environment.



Among the most popular discussions is that of choosing a middle name for girls, helping parents to make sure that they choose baby name meanings that work well together. Not only is it important to look for names that sound nice together, but finding names that work in their deeper meanings can continue to bring blessings on the child.



There are games to play on quiet days when the baby is napping or Mom is relaxing. There is a Baby Pictures page where parents and grandparents can list babies, their names andeven post pictures of their wonderful little boys and girls.



Baby-names-and-stuff.com is completely free and parents should use it as a resource to discover the baby name meanings of their little people, so that every baby has a name that is unique, charming and contains a wonderful blessing.



Learn more about Baby-names-and-stuff.com’s free resources at http://www.baby-names-and-stuff.com.