A closer look at the Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- A free space optic is a communication system where the medium between transceivers is free space. The medium can be air, outer space, or vacuum, this system can be used for communication purposes, and it is less economical. The global free-space optics (FSO) communication technology market had a valuation of USD 390.0 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.3%.
Market Drivers
The rising demand for fast and secure communication is expected to drive the global market of free space optics (FSO). The demand for digital connectivity with high bandwidth, which FSO can provide, is estimated to boost the market further in the forecast period. The growing use of free space optics technology in the defense industry is also one of the primary drivers of the market as the medium for communication in FSO technology is free space.
Regional landscape
North America is expected to have the largest market share in the forecasted period due to the rising need for satellite applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to show significant growth driven by the rapid progress of the IT and telecommunications industry. The rise of 4G connectivity in countries like India is also expected to propel the region's FSO market.
Key Highlights From The Report
In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.
Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.
It is expected that the data transmission segment will hold the largest market during the forecast period. Free Space Optics technology can provide optical bandwidth connections that can transfer data via an invisible light beam, such as video, documents, and audio.
Over the forecast timeframe, the telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 33.5%, due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth.
As the need for satellite application applications is increasing rapidly, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The region of Europe is expected to experience stable growth due to the presence in the region of major market players, especially in countries such as Germany and France.
Due to the rapid growth of the IT & telecommunications industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial market growth.
Key participants include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Airborne
Terrestrial
Satellite
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Disaster Management
Last Mile Access
Data Transmission
Storage Area Network
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Healthcare
Defense
Telecommunication
Others
