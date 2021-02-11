Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- A free space optic is a communication system where the medium between transceivers is free space. The medium can be air, outer space, or vacuum, this system can be used for communication purposes, and it is less economical. The global free-space optics (FSO) communication technology market had a valuation of USD 390.0 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.3%.



Market Drivers

The rising demand for fast and secure communication is expected to drive the global market of free space optics (FSO). The demand for digital connectivity with high bandwidth, which FSO can provide, is estimated to boost the market further in the forecast period. The growing use of free space optics technology in the defense industry is also one of the primary drivers of the market as the medium for communication in FSO technology is free space.



Regional landscape

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the forecasted period due to the rising need for satellite applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to show significant growth driven by the rapid progress of the IT and telecommunications industry. The rise of 4G connectivity in countries like India is also expected to propel the region's FSO market.



Key Highlights From The Report



In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.



Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.



It is expected that the data transmission segment will hold the largest market during the forecast period. Free Space Optics technology can provide optical bandwidth connections that can transfer data via an invisible light beam, such as video, documents, and audio.



Over the forecast timeframe, the telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 33.5%, due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth.



As the need for satellite application applications is increasing rapidly, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The region of Europe is expected to experience stable growth due to the presence in the region of major market players, especially in countries such as Germany and France.



Due to the rapid growth of the IT & telecommunications industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial market growth.



Key participants include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Airborne

Terrestrial

Satellite



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Disaster Management

Last Mile Access

Data Transmission

Storage Area Network



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunication

Others



Here are the questions we answer...

At what rate will the Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market?

What would be the impact of Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?



