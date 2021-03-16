Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The latest study on the Free Space Optics Communication Technology industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The market intelligence report on the Free Space Optics Communication Technology industry encompasses an in-depth evaluation of different products, applications, end-users and their sales across different regions. A closer look at the important industry terms and definition, technology advancements and forces influencing the product and production capability further makes the report a valuable reference material.



The global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Free Space Optics (FSO) communication technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for digital connectivity and rising need for higher bandwidth as well as fast wireless communication. The market is also expected to boost by the increasing use of free space optics in 4G networks.



Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the Free Space Optics Communication Technology market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.

Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

It is expected that the data transmission segment will hold the largest market during the forecast period. Free Space Optics technology can provide optical bandwidth connections that can transfer data via an invisible light beam, such as video, documents, and audio.

Over the forecast timeframe, the telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 33.5%, due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth.

As the need for satellite application applications is increasing rapidly, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The region of Europe is expected to experience stable growth due to the presence in the region of major market players, especially in countries such as Germany and France.

Due to the rapid growth of the IT & telecommunications industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial market growth.

Key participants include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Airborne

Terrestrial

Satellite



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Disaster Management

Last Mile Access

Data Transmission

Storage Area Network



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunication

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market



