Free Space Optics (Optical Wireless) Global Market Forecast and Analysis 2011-2017

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Free Space Optics (FSO) is a line-of-sight (LOS) technology that uses directed laser beams, which provide optical bandwidth Transmitters and Receivers to link voice, video, and data intelligent transfer. A single FSO link product (from point A to point B) often may incorporate multiple transmitters along with receiver/s to ensure adequate performance, in case of interference.



This ElectroniCast Executive White Paper provides an analysis and market consumption forecast of transmitter/receiver links used in non-military/aerospace stationary free space optical communication links. This report does not include all of the other parts that compose of the entire FSO system equipment, such as the mounting brackets, mux/demux, drivers, switches, amplifiers, wire/connectors, installation/service, etc.



The 2011-2017 forecast is presented for FSO Transmitter/Receiver link devices, segmented by distance and data-rate throughput, as detailed in Table 1. The forecast for each selected FSO link device, in turn, is segmented by geographic region:



- The Americas (North America, Central and South America)

- EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa)

- APAC (Asia Pacific)



The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:



- Consumption Value (US$, million)

- Quantity (number/units)

- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)



