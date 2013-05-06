Free Starter Kit for Smokers Switching to Electronic Cigarettes Now Available

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Freeecigarettestarterkits.com/ is a solution oriented information portal about all there to know of electronic cigarettes and e cigarette starter kits. Free electronic cigarettes have been introduced to capture the tobacco smoking market to switch to a healthy alternative without any negative or harmful side effects.



The free electronic cigarette starter kit is a novelty with its impressive design, the removal of harmful associated side effects that come with smoking tobacco cigarettes while simultaneously fulfilling the need for a dose of nicotine into the bloodstream. E-cigarettes are fancy and resemble real cigarettes in their physical features. But the mechanism is electronic, relying on a spark reaction to start vaporizing liquid nicotine inside the cartomizers.



Each electronic cigarette starter kit contains a gift box, a sturdy storing case, a lithium battery which is rechargeable and a USB charger as well as a wall charger. There are a number of cartomizers in each kit, around 5 on average. The cartomizer contains three components, the inhaler, the nicotine storage and a battery fitting component. When a person inhales on the inhaler, the spark reaction allows the liquid nicotine to be vaporized and inhaled while only water vapor is exhaled. There is no smoke, no ash, fumes or smell. Even though the cigarettes are tobacco flavored, there are no side effects such as stained yellow teeth, air polluting smoke, dirty ashes or fumes that seep through clothes. The e-cig starter kit is a great way for a person to enjoy smoking without the additional health hazards.



Smoking becomes easy and risk-free with electronic cigarette free starter kits available from http://freeecigarettestarterkits.com. The best part about smoking electronic cigarettes is that a person does not have to worry about breathing disorders and lung diseases. Mouth and lung cancer is also prevalent in people who smoke tobacco cigarettes which encourages more and more smokers to try the healthy alternative and get their own free electronic cigarette starter kits at very nominal prices. Adults aged above 20 are legally allowed to buy the starter kits but in some states, adults of the age of 18 years or older can legally buy the electronic cigarettes.



