Free Starter Kit Now Available for Those Switching to Electronic Cigarettes

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes have been gaining a lot of popularity during recent times, a lot of people who used to smoke tobacco burning cigarettes are switching to electronic cigarettes. There are plenty of strong advantages of choosing to use electronic cigarettes, the most prominent advantage is that these new cigarettes are a healthier alternate to conventional smokes, thus many smokers are using it as a way to quit smoking. People who are trying to figure out if electric cigarettes are for them can order a free trial on: http://freeelectroniccigarettekit.com/electronic-cigarette/



Pharmaceutical lobby as well as the tobacco lobby are attacking electronic cigarettes because of their positive attributes, these lobbies are trying to prove that electronic cigarettes are no different than conventional cigarettes but in fact they can be much cheaper and healthier. In January 2011, the state of New York considered to put a ban on these devices, the reasoning behind this proposed ban came from certain sections of New York society who believed that Electronic Cigarettes depiction in advertisements was not appropriate, allegedly the portrayal of electronic cigarettes in said advertisements were luring in young individuals and then turning them into nicotine addicts.



This criticism on electronic cigarettes was completely dismissing the fact that numerous people had cut down on their tobacco consumption with the help of electronic cigarettes thus the bill was never passed. FDA has also lost the bid to have Electronic cigarettes categorized as devices that were similar to tobacco. But by understanding how electronic cigarettes work it is clear that electronic cigarettes cannot be considered similar to conventional cigarettes.



Liquid nicotine which is an extract of tobacco is heated in the electronic cigarettes and the smoker smokes the vapor of this liquid nicotine which gives the same strong flavor without the smell. Most importantly this process does not create the tobacco smoke which is harmful for not only for the person who is smoking but also the people around the smoker. Another plus of using electronic cigarettes is the reduction of litter, the most common form of litter is the cigarette butt, no butt litter with the Electronic cigarette.



Most people find that in the long run electronic cigarettes can also save a lot of money, so people who are looking for a healthier alternate, reduce cigarette butt litter and save money on the long run, can try out electronic cigarettes starter kits for free on http://freeelectroniccigarettekit.com/electronic-cigarette/. But for some reason if it does not work out, the users can send the starter kit back and they will not be charged for the kit.



To get a free e-cigarette trial and more information please visit: on http://freeelectroniccigarettekit.com/electronic-cigarette/



Media Contact:

info@freeelectroniccigarettekit.com