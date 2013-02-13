Free Tax Returns for Qualified Unemployed People

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- FACTS: Finex Accounting and Tax Services is a firm of professional tax accountants with many years of experience providing tax services and other accounting services. While the firm provides small business consulting, payroll and other small business accounting, during tax season the firm is devoting some of its resources to provide free tax services to people who are currently unemployed.



Tax time is stressful for just about everyone, but the unemployed have to worry about how they will pay to file their taxes on time. For those with no income, the cost of filing their taxes can be the difference between being able to buy food that week or not. That is why FACTS professional accounting firm is offering free tax preparation services to qualified unemployed people. FACTS is a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals, so anyone who uses this free service can be assured that their returns will be done correctly and that all eligible deductions and credits will be included.



To qualify for free tax preparation services one must be currently receiving unemployment benefits and must make an appointment at the FACTS office. If only one spouse in unemployed, discount tax services are available. Free tax returns are being offered from January 15, 2013 to March 15, 2013 for the current tax season. A limited number of appointments are available, so those interested in taking advantage of this offer for free tax services should call right away to make an appointment. Limit of one individual return per client.



