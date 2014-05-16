Free Test Drive of Aweber's Email Marketing Software Is Now Available, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- One of the most important tools available to any business is of course an email marketing autoresponder because this enables them to build an email list of prospects or customers, and automatically send emails to this group of people in the future, either with pre-scheduled emails or with live broadcast messages.



Subsequently many individuals and small business owners may be interested to know that they can now test drive one of the most popular email marketing autoresponders completely free of charge, and see exactly how it works.



The company that offers this email marketing software is called Aweber, and full details of this offer are available at Articate.com, who act as affiliates for Aweber.



As they point out in this article, there are several companies that offer this kind of autoresponder service, but Aweber has been shown to have one of the highest delivery rates in the industry. This basically means that any emails sent using this autoresponder will have a high chance of being delivered to every single subscriber, rather than sent to the spam folder or blocked altogether.



Commenting on this special offer from Aweber, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"I have been using Aweber to build email lists in various different niches since around 2008, and have always been really pleased with their overall service because they make it really easy to create and place opt-in forms on your blogs and websites, and have always had very high delivery rates."



"So anyone who is looking to boost their profits with email marketing should seriously consider testing out this Aweber autoresponder free of charge whilst this offer is still available."



Full details of how people can test out this Aweber service can be found at:



http://articate.com/2014/05/15/free-test-drive-of-awebers-email-marketing-list-building-software/



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