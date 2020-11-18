Free to Air Service Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: Eutelsat, BBC, Sky, ITV

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- Global Free to air Service Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

BBC (United Kingdom), BT (United Kingdom), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Eutelsat (France), ITV (United Kingdom), Mediaset (Italy), ProSiebenSat (Germany), RTL (Luxembourg), Sky (United Kingdom) and Rai Pubblicità (Italy)



Free-to-air (FTA) are radio and television (TV) services broadcast in clear that is unencrypted form, allowing any person with the proper receiving equipment to receive the signal and listen or view to the content without requiring a subscription, other ongoing cost or one-off fee for example Pay-per-view. In the traditional sense, this is carried on with the terrestrial radio signals and received with an antenna. Due to factors like speedy rate in adoption of digital technologies and as it does not involve any of the subscription fees, therefore the can be growing opportunity in the market. While some of the factors like a limitation of access to the fewer channel and also to the premium channels there can be hindrance for the market. The research analyst at AMA estimates Free to air Service market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.9%.



Market Drivers

- Speedy rate of adoption of digital technologies

- Does not involve any subscription fees



Market Trend

- Technological advancements in the field of radio and television broadcast services

- Violation of piracy



Restraints

- Limitation of accessing to fewer channels



Opportunities

- Popularity of digital broadcasting and video-on-demand services are creating an ample demand for FTA services



The Free to air Service market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



