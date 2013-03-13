"Free Traffic Boom" Teaches Internet Marketers Free Methods to Find and Retain Customers

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Affiliate marketing gurus Harry Ross, Tom Pickup, Ben Howieson and Rob Parker have announced the release of the "Free Traffic Boom" e-course, an in-depth yet easy-to-understand video course that teaches internet marketers how to tackle the most effective free web traffic generation techniques to bring in and retain a flood of targeted customers.



Ross and his partners decided to try every free website traffic generation technique they could think of to distill “Free Traffic Boom” into an easy-to-grasp and comprehensive set of tutorials on the best techniques and practices for getting free traffic to their online businesses. And while they do explain the pros and cons of buying targeted traffic, the emphasis is on free tactics and methodologies for businesses trying to gain grounds before they make that type of investment.



Choose What Works the Best



“Free Traffic Boom” covers social media, blogging, forums and discussions and article marketing to offer marketers a wide range of choices that suit their markets and their strengths. Each approach is presented from multiple perspectives to help viewers find the right approach for them.



Start Simple, Scale Up



The course provides a number of seemingly simple techniques, and then demonstrates different ways they may be scaled up and sustained. No efforts are wasted, and no ground is left uncovered.



The result is a course that those new to online marketing can grasp and gain tremendous knowledge from, and that those who consider themselves will discover things they never knew or thought would never work.



Kick-Off Event



To celebrate the launch of “Free Traffic Boom”, Ross and his partners will be selling the first 300 copies of “Free Traffic Boom” at 90% off, along with bonus training modules at additional cost. “Free Traffic Boom” goes on sale Monday March 18th. To learn more about “Free Traffic Boom”, visit http://gooduxdesign.com/freetrafficboomsale



