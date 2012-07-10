Don't Get an Olympic-sized Cell Phone Bill at the Olypmics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Heading to the see the 2012 London Olympics this summer? Taking a cell phone is a good idea, but taking a cell phone from a US company may result in some extraordinarily high bills.



Some companies will charge as much as a dollar a minute for incoming and outgoing calls. There is a cheaper way.



“People traveling to the Olympic games have no idea what cellular communications can cost them, and those minutes add up quickly” said Michael Verschleisser, a spokesman for Travel Cell, http://www.travelcell.com. “Let’s compare – a dollar a minute with domestic carriers, vs free incoming calls and 39 cents per minute with Travel Cell. It’s like comparing apples to much better apples.”



Travel Cell offers a variety of cell phone rentals and has discounts for students and groups. Special deals are also being offered during July and August in conjunction with the Olympics, Mr. Verschleisser said.



“TravelCell is offering Olympic media, attendees and participants from the US free UK cell phone rentals, with unlimited free incoming calls and outgoing calls for just 39 cents per minute - lower than any domestic carrier,” Mr. Verschleisser said.



Cell rentals, a Nokia 3110 Classic, during the Olympics start at $1.99 a day and include free insurance. The rental comes with a charger and case.



Plan to visit other places before or after an Olympic visit? Check the website to see if that country is covered. Travel Cell covers most of the world, but plan prices do vary. With a satellite phone, Travel Cell covers the seven seas.



If you are overseas and something goes wrong with the phone, Travel Cell has excellent customer support.



Besides offering cellular solutions, TravelCell offers a range of data devices including BlackBerries, IPhones, IPads, AirCards, and portable hotspots. The mobile devices can be equipped with GPS. Travel Cell also offers laptops with WiFi connections, USB modems, and MiFi devices. Some devices include unlimited data plans.



For more information visit http://www.travelcell.com.