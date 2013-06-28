Free Unlimited Music Library from the Seeburg 1000 Available 24/7, 365 Days a Year for Playing Internet Radio

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The Seeburg 1000 website brings this amazing opportunity where one can get a free access to unlimited music from a huge collection of Seeburg music library and can play them on the internet radio. The website offers music in the background format which gives people a unique listening experience. It was originally founded by J.P Seeburg in the 1930's, and it brings the music from the 1930's to the 1980's. While most other websites focus more on the latest releases, perhaps Seeburg 1000 is the only website bringing the opportunity of playing and listening to the old classics.



At the same time, the Seeburg 1000 caters to the music lovers in the age group of 40 years or above while most other sites try to draw attention of the young audience. Many of the music lovers in their 40’s have appreciated the effort of the website. “Now, we will be able to listen to the music of our kind. It was almost difficult to find the music of 1930’s before this website”, states one of them.



Many have loved the website for its better music arrangements and song selections which allow them to quickly find the music that they wish to listen to. Seeburg 1000 includes music numbers which are played by some of the best studio musicians in the world. This is the reason why the music numbers create a great appeal to the listeners. Since the music is available for free on the site, a large number of music lovers who are the lovers of the classic music of the 1930's through the 1980's access the website to play the music of their desire.



While speaking about their audience profiles the spokesperson of Seeburg 1000 reveals, “Our music is popular even amongst youngsters. Many young music enthusiasts in the age bracket of 20 to 25 years are regular on our website besides a large number of grown up music lovers of above 40 years of age.”



Seeburg1000.com can now also be accessed through iPhones, iPads, Android Phones besides a host of other computing devices. According to the website, the ability to access and play the internet radio using handheld devices has made it more popular, especially among the youngsters. Importantly, through innovations, Seeburg 1000 carries on the tradition of providing excellent classic background music for its fans. One can get a free access to this classical music collection by visiting the website www.Seeburg1000.com .



About Seeburg1000.com

The Seeburg 1000 Background Music System is a phonograph designed and built by the Seeburg Corporation to play background music in offices, restaurants, retail businesses, factories and similar locations. The Seeburg 1000 was introduced in 1959, and it consists of three different libraries of music with the Seeburg 1000 system: Basic, Mood and Industrial. The Seeburg 1000 has been in existence for last seven years.



