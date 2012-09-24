Free Vacation Rental Website Listings for Owners Needing Marketing & "Rental Relief"

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Vacation rental owners have been facing the downturn in the economy and their peak season of Summer is now over. Now that the slow season is upon them statistics show property owners are experiencing more vacancies in their calendars across the board. The combination of slow seasons and a stalled economy are leading many property owners into hard times.



According to industry professionals it’s more important than ever for vacation rental owners to advertise their properties during a recession and even more aggressively during the slow seasons. But owners like Lynn Rushfeld asked the question “how can I market my vacation rental when there isn’t enough money coming in for me to break even with monthly obligations”?



There is one company doing its part to help owners obtain “rental relief”. In an effort to help owners prevent insolvency and boost their occupancy Villa Marketers has launched a new free vacation rental listing website. The website allows owners to advertise vacation rentals for free.



Jay William the CEO+President of Villa Marketers stated “for an investor free vacation rental listing sites offer an opportunity to pull up their property’s return”. He further stated that “free vacation rental websites help eliminate a portion of an owners marketing costs”. Mr. William also advised owners incorporate free and paid advertising for optimal returns on their investment properties. He believes owners could get the extra rentals they need using free websites services.



If you're a vacation home owner needing rental relief, you can take advantage of this free vacation rental listing site for your own property.



The listing site offers an easy to use marketing dashboard. Owners can advertise unlimited vacation properties. This free feature helps owners with multiple properties and property managers.



Rental owners can post unlimited photographs of their vacation rental within their listings. If you would like additional free exposure you can even list a special rental price or promotional offer under the ‘Travel Deals” section of the website at no additional charge.



If you are a property owner facing difficulty with your rental Villa Marketers want to help owners even further by also offering a 10% discount on all of its marketing and website products to help home owners get through the slow season.



