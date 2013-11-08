Free Vedic Astrology Birth Chart Online in India

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Even though, astrology has mostly remained a part of Indian culture, its growing popularity is taking it beyond the boundaries of the Indian sub-continent. Bello Jewel is a company that offers its unique opportunity to get free astrology analysis by simply filling up a few details. They also export and manufacture different types of gems and jewellery. They have their own team of jewellery designers with years of experience in the field. People who believe in astrology are well aware of the fact that astrologers recommend different types of gems to people after going through their astrological charts. These gems are believed to have some extraordinary powers which can keep problems and other bad things at bay. The loose gemstones offered by the company are created with perfection and utmost care so that consumers get full value for their money.



People who are in some sort of trouble and want the assistance of astrologers can definitely visit the online portal of Bello Jewels where they can get astrologer live chat online service. After filling up some of the necessary details like their birth date, birth time, place of birth, etc they get to see their birth chart absolutely free. They can even make consultations with an astrologer regarding the steps to take to get rid of their problems. On top of that daily, weekly and monthly Zodiac predictions are also available and visitors are just required to select their star sign to get the details. The company promises to offers the best in class jewellery and gemstones with the help of their modern infrastructure and facilities. Every gem is measured and carefully inspected by their expert GIA graduates and even offers a guaranteed one hundred percent money back guarantee.



People from India can get their birth chart instantly without the need to visit any astrologer. People can choose between astrology south India birth chart and astrology north India birth chart depending on their origin. The products purchased are delivered to different parts of the world including Europe, Australia and USA. During the production of gems and jewellery multiple quality checks are conducted by the company to make sure that the highest standards are maintained for every product. Consumers can buy different types of jewellery from the online store which includes fashion jewellery and Gold Diamond jewellery. The company has a huge customer base located all across India and throughout different parts of the globe. The company also specializes in manufacture of customized jewellery.



About Bello Jewels

URL: http://astrology.bellojewelsonline.com/



Bello Jewels was established in the year 2003 and has turned out to be a leading manufacturer and exporter of precious gems along with different types of gold and diamond jewellery. The company also offers people with a chance to get astrology analysis at no cost at all.



Media Contact

Company : Bello Jewels

Dummy Phone : 646.385.7354

Website : http://astrology.bellojewelsonline.com/