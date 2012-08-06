Free Version of Traffic Travis SEO Software Is Well Worth Downloading Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- At a time when it is arguably harder than ever to rank websites highly in the search engines, companies with an online presence and individual website owners often need to make use of SEO tools to give them a competitive edge.



One of the best SEO tools on the market is a piece of software called Traffic Travis. This software was developed by Mark Ling, and there is both a premium and a free version of this popular SEO software available to download.



As Articate.com reported in this recent article, the free version is more than sufficient for many online marketers and there is no need to pay for the premium version unless there is a need to make use of some of the more advanced features.



Traffic Travis is actually an invaluable research tool because it enables users to spy on their competitors, whether they are competitors who show up in the organic listings in the search engines, or competitors in the PPC listings.



It can also help users identify new keywords for their campaigns, and potentially identify new untapped keywords that would be easy to rank for. Plus this software can also be used to track search engine rankings in all of the main search engines for lots of different keywords so that users can track their progress.



As well as this, it also enables users to analyse all of their own websites to see what changes need to be made in order to boost their search engine rankings. This is important because high search engine rankings are not all about backlinks. Onpage optimization also plays a part as well.



So it is easy to see why this Traffic Travis SEO software is so popular with many online businesses and marketers who are trying to boost their search engine traffic. The truth is that even the free version is more impressive than some of the SEO software that is currently being sold online.



