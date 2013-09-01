Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2013 -- The featured review of WinX Mobile Video Converter, Digiarty's new born Android video converter, has been published on download.cnet.com since last week. It is commended by users and editors for the easy-to-use UI and well designed features. Affirmatively, the website says "its edge in performance and convenience might suit your needs better than the more basic, free apps", and more.



Download.com powered by CNET.com is an influential American tech media website related to consumer electronics and technology. It rates WinX Mobile Video Converter as Excellent, from which about 11,000 people have downloaded so far and given overall favorable comment.



"There had been no video conversion software in our 'storehouse' that especially caters for Android users." Said Jack, the founder and also CEO of the developer company, "That's why we created this soft. It's glad to see it is well reviewed, and we'll surely live up to it."



The existing review on CNET was given to the initial version of WinX Mobile Video Converter, which has been updated to 3.1.0 with support for Google's New Nexus 7 tablet and important bug fixes, downloadable at: http://www.winxdvd.com/mobile-phone-video-converter/



This mobile video converting software is described to be "extremely easy to use", "not stripped down or lacking in features or performance", etc. by Download.com, which recommends users to include this in the tryout list. Compared with the freeware with similar functions in the market, this Android mobile video software is designed with more user-friendly UI that one can master it without being taught and "comes with 320 video codecs, 60 audio codecs, and over 200 profiles". It supports converting MKV, M2TS, MTS, AVI, MP4, MPEG, MOV, WMV, FLV, MOD and more videos to be perfectly compatible with Samsung Galaxy S Series, Google Nexus 7 (1st and 2nd gen), Amazon Kindle Fire, HTC, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Motorola and any other popular phones and tablets running Android OS, as well as Apple iPhone 4/4S/5, iPad 4/iPad Mini, iPod Touch, iTunes, Microsoft WP8, Xbox One, Surface, Blackberry and so on. Additionally, with the special video editing features, it enables users to trim, crop and merge videos, and add .srt external subtitle files.



For more details about the CNET's review, please go to http://download.cnet.com/WinX-Mobile-Video-Converter/3000-2194_4-75938053.html?tag=main;lsr



Price and Availability



Despite the market price being $49.95, the full version of WinX Mobile Video Converter is available for free to all people because of the Back to School Season Giveaway. Anyone can get the license code on the bottom right corner of this page before September ends.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and coming iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.