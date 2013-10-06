Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2013 -- WinXDVD.com, a Windows-based branch from Digiarty Software Inc., commences the first wave of free and niche video conversion program renovation. By far, 10 video format converters have been filled with richer output formats, extra video editing function, overall performance surge, as well as reformed UI. They are all available for users to free convert MP4, AVI, MOV, WMV, FLV and VOB to AVI, MPEG 1/2, 3GP, RM, ASF, AVC, F4V, MP3, AAC and so on.



"It is our first and largest overwhelming update subjected to the free software." Said by Jack, the developing team leader of the company, "our aim is to make more users from download website get more benefits and make ourselves get a head start over the competitors."



The following free video converters have already been available so far:



WinX Free MP4 to AVI Converter : http://www.winxdvd.com/mp4-to-avi/

WinX Free MP4 to 3GP Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/mp4-to-3gp/

WinX Free MP4 to WMV Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/mp4-to-wmv

WinX Free MP4 to MPEG Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/mp4-to-mpeg/

WinX Free MOV to MP4 Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/mov-to-mp4/

WinX Free MOV to WMV Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/mov-to-wmv/?

WinX Free AVI to MP4 Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/avi-to-mp4/

WinX Free WMV to MP4 Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/wmv-to-mp4

WinX Free FLV to MP4 Converter?http://www.winxdvd.com/flv-to-mp4/?

WinX Free VOB to MP4 Converter: http://www.winxdvd.com/vob-to-mp4



The major update details include:



1. Intelligentization and multilingualization of UI, more easy to use, in English, Chinese Simplified and Traditional and Japanese.

2. Expansion of output video audio formats, free convert various videos to AVI, WMV, MPEG(2), FLV, 3GP, 3G2, RM, FLV F4V, MP4, AVC, ASF, MP3, AAC, RA, WAV, etc;

3. New video editor to merge, crop/expand, trim, rename video files, and add external subtitles (.srt);

4. Uptake of built-in profiles corresponding to smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone 5S/5C, Google Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One;

5. The video conversion process is now more stable and speedy, while guaranteeing great output video and image quality.



This is just the beginning! All gratis video converters and DVD rippers of WinXDVD are scheduled to make change in a month or two.



For users in need of all-in-one video conversion software, the developer recommends WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, which not only has the functions of all the small video converters, but also supports photo/image slideshow creation, YouTube video downloading and more.



Price and Availability



Although with great video conversion capability and powerful video editing function, all of the updated video converters mentioned above are free of charge to all people.



About WinXDVD Software, Inc.

WinXDVD Software is a branch of Digiarty Software Inc. specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.