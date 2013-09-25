San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- As entertaining as videos are it is not always a viable option to watch a favorite video whenever the mood strikes. However, with the Free Video to MP3 Converter offered via Download.com it is possible to extract only the audio from the video. This makes it possible to listen to favorite songs or talk shows, among other items primarily found as videos, while on the go.



The Free Video to MP3 Converter is able to convert a video format to an MP3 format easily and quickly while retaining the same high quality sound from the video. The entire download and installation process is simple and uncomplicated. All that is required is for the service seeker to download the product off the internet and launch it. The Video to MP3 Converter automatically installs itself and will be made available as an icon on the desktop or in the programs menu. In case there is difficulty managing the software there is also the option to locate the exact problem and fix it with the help of the troubleshoot button.



Apart from allowing members to listen to their favorite songs while doing household chores or exercising, this particular product also helps save disk space and so increases the capacity of the hard drive to store more data. The product itself is only 9.73MB. It is compatible with several operating systems. Some of which are Windows NT, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows 7, and Windows 8.



The product has received a five-star rating and has been accepted favorably as the number of downloads and reviewers indicate. One of its reviewers says, “I feel that I save a lot of time because it works rapidly.”



Download.com is a secure and trusted source for obtaining quality guaranteed software, game downloads, and mobile applications. Its features rated reviews that are credible and reliable. The editorial reviews offered are unbiased, accurate, and enlightening. Each of the products offered through the website go through an intense testing procedure where their quality is verified.



As the website states, “Our editors and staff use downloadable content in our daily lives, and we understand the need for a Web site that accurately and independently presents detailed information, editorial opinions, industry expertise, and media content. We are constantly working to earn your trust.”



To know more about converting a video to MP3 format visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Video-to-MP3-Converter/3000-2194_4-75989953.html



About Download.com

Download.com is a trusted and safe resource for software, mobile applications, and game downloads. It offers unbiased reviews that are geared towards providing accurate and reliable information. All the products offered through Download.com are verified through a rigorous testing procedure.



Media Contact:

Download.com

Email: support@mediafreeware.com

http://download.cnet.com/Free-Video-to-MP3-Converter/3000-2194_4-75989953.html