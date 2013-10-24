Free Videos on Elder Care and Estate Planning for Chicagoland

Elmhurst, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Getting old isn’t fun. And taking care of an aging parent or spouse is incredibly tough. And what makes it worse is the lack of basic information available to people when they need it most.



For years Elder Law attorney Ben Neiburger has been helping clients – husbands, wives, adult children and other caregivers – through the most difficult periods of their lives.



And what strikes Neiburger every day is the lack of knowledge people have about how the system works to protect them and what they need to do to protect themselves.



“If you aren’t prepared,” Neiburger says, “Taking care of yourself and your family becomes infinetely more complicated at a time when you have much more important things on your mind.



“Medicaid planning, living wills and the rights and obligations of caregivers. Almost nobody thinks about these things until they absolutley have to. And by that time it’s almost always too late.



“I’ve seen how this effects families. And I hate it.”



At the beginning of October, Neiburger’s Emlhurst-based firm, Generation Law produced a series of short videos based on the questions he is asked most often. This series of 30 FAQs is being released via his YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/user/GenerationLaw) and on his website Generationlaw.com as a free service to the community for instant answers whenever they need them.



“These are videos from real attorneys and paralegals who have worked in elder law and have seen how a sudden illness or unforseen event can damage lives. I see a need to have some resources so that people can get quick information that they need, when they need it.”



Covering topics such as estate planning, wills & trusts, medicaid and guardianships, these videos are posted each Tuesday and Thursday through December.



About Generation Law

Generation Law is an Elmhurst-based elder law firm dedicated to preserving the dignity of our clients while zealously protecting their rights. We are different because we’re always there to protect your family’s future with sensitivity, patience and integrity.



For more information visit www.generationlaw.com or call 630-782-1766



Contact

Ben Neiburger

ben@generationlaw.com

Elmhurst, Illinois