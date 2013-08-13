Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- W-2 tax preparers do not need to worry about pre-printed forms. Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com launched the new $39 paper printing version ezW2 software for small business users. It can print unlimited W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved. And the best of all, this W2 software is available at $0 through summer special offer at halfpricesoft.com.



Now it is easier and cheaper than ever for employers to print/reprint a W2 form for their employees. W2 and 1099 software provider Halfpricesoft.com teams up with TrialPay to launched new promotion to give away ezW2 software, which can print Year 2007 to 2012 SSA-approved W2 forms.



With $39 version ezW2 software, users can print SSA-approved black and white W-2 and W-3 forms from office laser and ink-jet printers. The $79 PDF and eFile version is also available for users who prefer paper saving features.



This new 2013 edition of ezW2 software also supports 1099-misc forms and 1096 forms, which makes it an ideal solution to prepare the tax forms for both employees and contractors.



“W2 1099 tax reporting should not be a nightmare for small business,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “EzW2 software is simple, flexible, reliable and affordable. Customers can start print Form W2 and 1099 as soon as ezW2 software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time. And users can try it for free before purchasing.”



Preparing and printing W2 Forms should not be headache for small business owners this 2013 tax season. Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 2012 is easy, flexible and reliable. The new improved user-friendly graphic interface shortens the learning curve for the first time non-account users. New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2007 version to current.



ezW2 software saves time and money for small businesses in the following ways:



- Prepare and print forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096.

- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients

- Prints W2 copies on blank paper

- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

- Saves time by importing data from cvs file

- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

- Saves money on mailing forms to employees

- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.

- Support PDF printing

- Support e-file feature



This W2 application is compatible with Windows 8. User can run it on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista and 7 systems too. And no internet connection is needed to run this W2 application. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit of this easy-to-use w2 filing software.



Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1javascript:void(0)099 and ezW2Correction.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. Download and print form instantly http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.