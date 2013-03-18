Free Wav to Mp3 Converter Makes It Easier to Put Audio Files in Portable Music Players

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Having ones favorite CDs at home shouldn’t be put to waste. Those old ones are always a timeless favorite and before the life expectancy of the CD expires, it would be better to rip them out and put them on the computer for backup. Most ripped audio files or wav files and though computers can play wav files seamlessly, it can be quite a problem for portable music players which only read mp3 audio files.



A wav to mp3 converter is what people need if they wish to convert all their wav files to mp3 files to be put to their mobile music players. It is a simple task with a program that can convert wav to mp3.



The problem with portable music players is that most of them can only play mp3 players, there is not much versatility going on in there but it doesn’t mean that it’s hopeless to put other files in the music player at all.



There may be nothing special about this kind of program but the most spectacular thing about it is that it’s free. A very easy to use application where anyone can simply drag and drop files to be converted, wav to mp3 file conversion has never been this easy in ages.



About Wav to Mp3 Converter

Wav to Mp3 is one of the classic and most useful programs since the dawn of digital music and is a very reliable partner for people who rip CDs and would like to put them to their portable music players. It has improved with a better user interface and better conversion, aside from the amazing fact that it’s free!



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



Contact

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website http://download.cnet.com/WAV-to-MP3-Converter/3000-2140_4-10060500.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001