Free Website Builder for All Australian SMEs from Local BD

Arundel, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Local BD, the premier Australia-wide online directory of local businesses, offers Australian small and medium enterprises nationwide a valuable resource for increasing their online traffic. Available on Local BD's site is a free website builder that enables a business to craft an attractive, effective website in just 5 minutes-- and with little effort and specialised knowledge required.



Even if an enterprise has a website already, creating additional websites -- also known as microsites -- enhances an enterprise's ranking in search engine results. Microsites also further an enterprise's online visibility by serving as a backlink to the enterprise's flagship website.



"Microsites offer an easy method for creating quality backlinks that increase traffic to your website. Local BD's website builder is designed so that creating microsites is easy, effortless, and effective in complementing the other parts of a business' digital marketing campaign," said Jayde Mihan, Marketing Manager for Local BD. "We offer multiple options for uploading and updating content, so you can edit your microsite to fit your needs and product updates."



The Local BD website builder is designed to create websites that are optimised for ranking on Google. The directory also offers a 'top ten guarantee option' to further ensure that businesses which use the website builder have strong search engine result listings. A fast indexing feature on leading search engines further makes enterprise owners' goal of increasing their online business visibility a fast reality, too.



All a business has to do to register is provide a local domain search site address, business and personal name information, email address, and password.



Enterprises have a wide range of content options at their disposal for website building. Local BD's easy-to-use content management system enables enterprises to upload photos, add news about product and service launches or updates, and edit their website with little ease. The website builder also offers an already-available contact form for capturing leads' information, making lead generation even more seamless than before. Websites build on Local BD's website builder allow for effective niche targeting for optimal marketing outcomes as well.



It is critical for a local enterprise to have an effective online presence for building and maintaining its customer base. According to the Australian government's Department of Broadband, Communications, and the Digital Economy, more Australians are using the Internet than ever. Some consumer surveys put the number of Australians using the Internet at upwards of 80-90%. To attract Internet browsers to their physical location doors or e-commerce stores, a very strong majority of Australian small and medium enterprises are using the Internet to boost and sustain consumer awareness of their individual brands. Those are figures that are unlikely to decline in the future, according to industry projections.



In addition to free quality website building, Local BD also offers small- and medium-sized businesses all throughout Australia free business listings. Local BD attracts over 250,000 visitors monthly, rounding out to over 3,000,000 search inquiries being made on the directory per year. Like on websites created by Local BD's website builder, Local BD's business listings give a business the option of uploading product or service descriptions, news about its products or services, and even coupons. The business listing option gives enterprises yet another resource for quality lead generation and premium opportunities for lead conversions.



Please visit the listed website or call the listed number for more information on how using Local BD can be an asset to your local business and building up your customer base.



About Local BD

Local BD is Australia's leading, most extensive, and most quickly growing online business directory. The directory offers small and medium enterprise owners all throughout Australia an innovative digital marketing solution in its business listing and website creation services, both of which are available for free. The directory's multi-million customer visits each year give local business owners an excellent avenue by which to attract, sustain, and build local customer bases. Please visit Local BD's website or call for more information.



Contact Information: Jayde Mihan, Marketing Manager

Company: Local BD

Address: Unit 39 / 38 Kendor Street, Arundel, QLD 4573, Australia

Phone: 07 5500 6465

Email: press@localbd.com.au

Website: www.localbd.com.au