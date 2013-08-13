Free Website Designing Services - Websi

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Internet has redefined the way of marketing a business. Every business needs an attractive, organized and well designed website. A dynamic website is indispensable for every business to grow higher. Websi offers free web designing service to catapult a business to another level.



Websi is a team of creative designers and developers who design professional and artistic websites.



The goal of Websi is to deliver great and comfortable user experience. They design websites for free and charges only $40 a year for domain registration, hosting and maintenance. The $40 per year bundle includes services like:



- Professionally designed and built website

- Domain name registration

- Search engine submission

- Professional email services

- Great storage space

- Bandwidth of 100GB

- Traffic analysis

- Website maintenance



Websi also provides variety of other services like Premium Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Printing services, Mobile website designing services, logo designing, Social media integration, Design for Corporate identity, custom application development and more. Web sites designed by Websi are unique and exclusive that creates a great first impression about a company. Designers and developers at Websi are passionate about their work and they aim to help businesses to secure a top position in their industry.



“I own a small roofing company and I have always wanted a website for my business. I approached Websi when I heard they design websites for free. They did a real good job and their services are admirable” – Richardson. J



“I thank Websi for designing a logo and website for my boutique. I wanted a website that will reflect the dainty, unique nature of my boutique and Websi did a perfect job. They charged me just $40 for registering the domain and maintenance for a whole year. I am going back to them again to get my mobile website designed” – Leah Stone



Websi comprises of professionals who are experts at digital strategy and solutions. A project manager is assigned during the start up process of each project. The project manager’s duty is to supervise and assist in all areas of the project and provide regular reports. Websi provides great customer service as they consider clients as partners and strive to build a lasting business relationship.



About Us:

For more information kindly visit:http://www.websi.com



For Media Contact:

Name: Manjula Fernando

Phone: +94- 72-3344433

Email: pr@websi.com

Website: http://www.websi.com