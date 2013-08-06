Free Website Improvement Tips Seminar in Raleigh

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio, a Raleigh web design agency, is excited to announce that it is offering free educational seminars for Triangle-based businesses during the month of August. These seminars will teach business owners how to optimize their business website for better marketing and sales performance.



Specific sub-topics covered in the one hour seminar will include: Web Design and Responsive Design Trends, Tactics on How to Increase Website Traffic, Strategies to Achieve Better Search Rankings, How to Improve Customer Conversion Rate, and 360-Degree Site Comparisons.



Admission to the seminars is free, however seats are limited to 10 attendees per seminar so that business owners will have receive personalized attention and have their questions answered by a web design or internet marketing professional.



The seminars will be held at TheeDesign Studio's web design office in Raleigh off of Glenwood Ave. TheeDesign Stuidio will also provide a light lunch and refreshments for guests.



Seminars are scheduled for Thursday August 8th, Wednesday August 14th, and Tuesday August 20th, 2013. For more information and to register, please visit http://www.TheeDesign.com/Register