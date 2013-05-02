Free Wedding Stream App Allows People Stream Their Wedding Live for FREE

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Are you or someone you know getting married? Even if you are in the wedding business, MyWeddingStream is beneficial to you. Wedding couples can now stream their wedding live for anyone who is unable to attend. All they need is a mobile device for their family and friends to watch it online from anywhere. For the couples’ privacy, only people given a secret passcode or who register with MyWeddingStream as a guest, are able to view the wedding.



Couples can create a profile on MyWeddingStream and invite guests to follow their wedding planning experience. They are able to interact with their guests by sharing statuses, photos and videos. Guests can also upload media. This makes it easy for the couple to store all of their memories in one place. All media is available for immediate download, making it easy for the couple to preserve it on a storage device or get them printed.



MyWeddingStream.Com can be accessed on both a computer and all mobile devices. The entire process, from beginning to end, can take place on a mobile device so a computer isn’t necessary. All interaction and live streaming is mobile friendly, providing the couple with many options.



The free mobile app is web based so couples don’t need to download anything unless they are going to broadcast live video stream. To broadcast, they can download the Android app from Google Play. The iOS version is coming shortly.



For additional information or a demo on MyWeddingStream, contact Robert Nava or visit www.MyWeddingStream.Com.



About MyWeddingStream

MyWeddingStream began when there were weddings we simply could not make it to. We knew there had to be a solution. Then we thought “Why not make it easy for a bride and groom to stream their wedding live, that way their loved ones didn’t miss a thing.”



Contact:

Robert Nava, Owner

Robert@myweddingstream.com

MyWeddingStream

530-988-8732

http://www.MyWeddingStream.Com