Free WIFI Gets SMAART at the National Restaurant Show

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- John Bailey, CEO of The WiFi Company, explained why this event was selected for the debut, "Over the last 10 years, we have built our business by providing wireless network management and in-store radio to restaurants, retailers and franchises across the country and I felt the National Restaurant Show would be the perfect event to debut SMAART WiFi, as it’s the premiere 4 day event where more than 1,800 suppliers and tens of thousands of buyers come together to make lasting connections that drive business profitability and shape the future of the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.”



Bailey says many restaurants and fast food franchises offer free wifi and get virtually nothing back. His company helps businesses grow their social media “fans & likes” and email list by upgrading their FREE WiFi to SMAART WiFi. "Within minutes of adding our SMAART WiFi hot spot, a business can receive new fans or likes, collect valuable customer demographic information about who’s using their wifi, and send users a pop up coupon, promotion or marketing message all while they’re browsing on the wifi network"



The Wifi Company recently released a video showcasing the functionality of the SMAART WiFi customer engagement platform. Show attendees will also have a chance to nominate them for next year’s FABI Awards Program that rewards bold imagination in food and beverage products with great potential to help operators capitalize on consumer trends and drive operator success. A documentary crew is also following the journey of SMAART WiFi team.



About SMAART WiFi

SMAART WiFi - Social Media And Ad Response Targeting WiFi is a joint venture of WifiAdvertising.net, Pubtricity.com and The WiFi Company - The WiFi Company provides wireless network management and in-store radio on 24 x 7 basis with their own proprietary software to control user access, data security, and content management for businesses of all sizes.



For more info, visit www.thewificompany.com



About Pubtricity

Based in New Jersey, Pubtricity is changing the way leading brands engage with their customers with more rewarding and engaging experiences for mobile users. We help our partners reach and reward mobile users thru our proprietary geo-fencing, social wifi and ibeacon-enabled technology digital loyalty solutions. Pubtricity also provides a range of mobile performance advertising solutions to drive acquisition and user retention for agencies and direct clients.



For more information about Pubtricity, visit: www.pubtricity.com



CONTACT:

Darien Seidman

Media Relations

The Wifi Company - SMAART WiFi

190 Pine Road Golden, CO 80403

www.smaartwifi.com

856-448-4649 (press inquiries)

(877) 949-9434 (corporate)

ds@smaartwifi.com