Free Windows Phone App Released by iStoryBooks Features Interactive Children's Stories with Audio

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- iStoryBooks, the digital publisher of interactive versions of the world’s most beloved children’s stories, recently announced that they have released a free new app that people can download to their Windows phone. This exciting and innovative technology features full text and audio, which means the books are actually able to read themselves out loud, and children can either enjoy their favorite stories on their own or have an adult read to them.



iStoryBooks adapts and publishes at least one popular children’s story every two weeks and makes life easy on adults by automatically downloading new material to the app’s library upon each release. Because there are so many options for free apps floating around the internet, it can be difficult to find the best ones, but people can rest assured that iStoryBooks provides high-quality content with an easy-to-use interface that both children and adults are sure to love. “Wow, all these stories for free with no ads. Perfect for my little ones. Thank you very much!” a testimonial from the iStoryBooks app page noted. iStoryBooks is published by iMarvel and is available on Windows phones versions 7.5 and 8.



iStoryBooks features all the classic genres of children’s tales, including bedtime stories, folk stories, toddler books, preschool books, nursery school books, kindergarten books, educational books, animal stories and fairy tales. iStoryBooks’ outstanding selection includes classics like Stone Soup, Little Red Hen, Little Red Riding Hood, A to Z Animals, The World of Dinosaurs - Big and Small, Three Little Pigs, The Blue Fox, Cinderella, Snow White and many more.



iStoryBooks welcomes their users to visit them on Facebook at Facebook.com/iStoryBooks, where people are invited to post comments and suggestions about the app, as well as play fun games, solve puzzles and download coloring pages. These cool games will not only provide hours of entertainment for children and adults alike; they are also educational and stimulate thought and creativity.



About iStoryBooks

Free interactive children’s books for the new generation are now available at iStoryBooks. These free books read themselves to little ones! Yes, the books include text and audio. iStoryBooks publishes a new book every two weeks, and kids can enjoy these books on their own or have adults read to them. When iStoryBooks publishes new books they will appear automatically in the app. All books are picture books with audio. For more information, please visit iStoryBooks.co/.