Free WMA to MP3 Can Converts Ripped CDs from Windows Media Player

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- WMA files are produced when ripping CDs using Windows Media Player and a lot of people do this instead of downloading ripping programs out there that can eat up a lot of disk space. Though WMA files are quite hard to be read by other programs and mobile devices, it should not hinder anyone from being able to put their beloved music in their music players.



Thanks to this program, people can convert WMA to MP3 quickly without spending a penny too. Aside from converting WMA to MP3, the program can also convert them to WAV files. That’s like killing two birds with one stone. This program is considerably small and won’t eat a substantial amount of disk space in anyone’s computer and can be installed quickly without fuss.



The interface of the program is not something that will blow anyone away but is made in a very simplistic manner where anyone can navigate the program with ease and no confusion. The options are rather limited so people won’t be pushing many buttons when converting and features are very minimal. It is a concise way of converting files quickly from WMA to either MP3 or WAV.



The program is a freeware and will always be, it can be found in the website. People can continue ripping CDs using their Windows Media Player program and just convert them to WAV or MP3 later on.



About Free WMA to MP3

The Free WMA to MP3 converter is a reliable program that comes in a small size that can run smoothly on any Windows operating systems from Windows 98 to Windows 8. It offers a very limited and simplistic way of converting WMA files but will do the job quickly.



