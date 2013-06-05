Free Word Game Launched by Pepper.pk for iPhone and iPad

Lahore, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Pepper.pk was established in 2009 and focuses on developing fun, easy to use and really useful tools for the world’s favorite mobile devices. Their mobile applications range from productivity and communication tools to lifestyle applications and games. The Pepper team comprises of developers, game designers, artists and UI and UX specialists to make sure all aspects of application design are covered. Pepper.pk has applications for all major platforms like Blackberry, iPhone, Android, Windows Mobile phones or J2ME devices. They’ve developed massively successful mobile apps and games, including THREE WORLD #1 titles and won awards globally, and with more than 150 apps and millions of downloads under their belt.



Pepper.pk has just announced the launch of a highly addictive and fun to play free word game called Word Target for your iPhone and iPad. Word Target gives the players a set of 6 alphabets and 3 minutes. The task is to make as many words as possible from those few letters in that time. The alphabets don’t change; hence the player has time to concentrate on those letters. Of course the bigger the word, the more points you get. You can make 3, 4, 5, and 6 letter words from the letter combination available.



3 letter words increase your time by 3 seconds. 4 letter words increase your time by 5 seconds and 5 letter words increase time by 10 seconds while 6 letter words give you an extra 15 seconds. You will soon realize that it is not a hard task to score high quickly and to get some extra time too. Once you have scored a 1000 points you have the option of changing your alphabets and getting a level up boost. Download Word Target for free here.



Word Target has game center integrated into the game play and you can challenge friends and family to beat your high score. You can also use the leaderboard functionality to keep track of your rankings and even choose to player multiplayer games.



The UI is colorful and easy to use. The game is addictive and extremely fast paced. That makes it a winner for all word game addicts out there. Also the game is free for your iPhone and iPad devices. Download it today for your iPhone and iPad here.



About Pepper.pk

Pepper.pk is a mobile application development company that was founded in 2009. Pepper.pk focuses on developing fun, easy to use and really useful tools for the world’s favorite mobile devices. Their mobile applications range from productivity and communication tools to lifestyle applications and games. Pepper has developed and designed more than 150 applications across many different platforms. They have worked on all major platforms including BlackBerry, Windows Phone, iPhone and Android. They have a vast portfolio of applications ranging from e-learning apps to games and utilities. Their Photo Editor for the BlackBerry has been World No. 1 on the BlackBerry app store across all categories and all geographies 4 times! They also have 2 more World No. 1 titles on AppWorld. In addition to this they have developed world ranking games on iTunes as well.



Media Contact: Saad Hussain – Co-Founder Pepper.pk

Website: www.pepper.pk

Email: saad@pepper.com

Company Location: Lahore, Pakistan



Visit the official website at http://www.fiveriverstech.com



To download the app readers for the iOs platform go to:



https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/word-target/id337279983?mt=8