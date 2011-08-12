Loyal Members Rewarded with VIP Scheme at City Bingo

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2011 -- City Bingo recently introduced a VIP Scheme which looks to reward players for their loyalty to the site. The city themed site is alluring enough at it is but with this new scheme, City Bingo hopes to entice yet more players to the free bingo wonderland as well as give out bonuses to older members.



There are four levels on the VIP ladder which are Blue, Bronze, Silver and Gold. No matter what the level, City Bingo has a myriad of bingo treats to give away. Newcomers to the site are welcomed with a 250% first deposit bonus as well as a First Time Depositor Freebie game. The newest players and those spending less than £50 will be automatically placed on the Blue level.



Depending on the amount of money that City Bingo members have spent on the site, a level will be assigned. Above the Blue Level is the Bronze. Players spending between £50 and £500 will be placed in this group. Those spending between £500 and £1,000 will become Silver level members whilst anyone spending above £1,000 will be Gold members. The higher up on the ladder a player is the more benefits that can be enjoyed. Birthday bonuses, personal email assistance and free entry into special VIP rooms are amongst the rewards that are available.



City Bingo is still relatively new to the world of online bingo but it is already going from strength to strength. Players looking to take advantage of the latest promotions and games on the site should click here.