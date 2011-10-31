Free Bingo and Much More at City Bingo

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2011 -- Keen players in the online bingo community seem to find themselves on a continuous hunt for cheap and free bingo games with cash prizes attached. Bearing this in mind online gaming portal City Bingo has recently decided to expand its free bingo facility and now caters for more players taking part in free games that it ever has before.



As well as offering a range of free bingo games and a no-deposit gaming facility that means players can try out the site before they make a deposit, the site also attempts to focus on giving its members great value for money gaming throughout their whole range of promotions. This is something that can certainly be said of the sites latest promotion The Purrr-fect Night In which will give the sites members the chance to win themselves some fantastic prizes aimed at keeping them cosy and entertained on the fast approaching winter nights all whilst keeping the price incredibly low.



The prizes for the promotion include an annual subscription to online movie rental service Lovefilm.com and £50 in vouchers for Pizza Hut. These very exciting games will be taking place throughout the month of October each Monday at 9pm. Tickets will cost just 2p each and are available from the site throughout the month.



Players who would like learn more about the sites free bingo facilities and the upcoming promotions at the site can visit the City Bingo home page where all of the details are listed. To Visit City Bingo today click here.