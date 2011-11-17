New Free Bingo Games to Be Hosted at City Bingo

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- For fans of online bingo this time of year is known for being incredibly exciting and it seems that free bingo gaming site City Bingo have every intention of furthering this tradition with the recent announcement of their new mid week game The Sugar Train Samba. This fun-packed new promotion will be playing every Wednesday and will see players bidding to win a share of a £500 jackpot fund.



The games will begin at 8pm each week and players will be allocated with 10 minutes of game time during a 3 hour stint. During their 10 minutes each player must bid to win as many points as possible over a series of games.



To find out more about this exciting new game, players should visit the City Bingo homepage and find the Sugar Train Samba tab. Here they will find all of the rules and regulations in full and will also get a feel for the mood of the game. If players would like to discuss the game and ask questions of the sites hosts or fellow players then they can visit City Bingo’s Facebook page where members are encouraged to interact and converse about what’s happening at the site.



For player’s attending City Bingo for the very first time £5 free play awaits them with no deposit necessary in order to receive this credit. This gives players the chance to try out some games at the site and see if they enjoy the way City Bingo operates before committing their own money to the site. For more information you can visit City Bingo website by clicking here