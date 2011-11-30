Even More New Games and Promotions for City Bingo Members

Chester, United Kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- After the recent promotional announcements from free bingo specialists City Bingo players have been flocking to the site in great droves in order to sample their exciting games and promotions.



These have included a wide variety of events from their ‘I Love New York’ promotion which after a month long series of games is coming to a head over the next couple of days. This will see one lucky member and a travelling partner whisked off for a three day shopping trip to New York. There has also been the introduction of a fifth free bingo room open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week offering guaranteed cash prizes throughout each day.



The great news for members of the site is that City Bingo seems to have every intention of continuing these exciting ventures in the run-up to Christmas. The site will announce its Christmas promotions in the coming days and according to one of the site’s recent blogs members should prepare themselves for plenty of free games as well as some very exciting prizes.



For players who’d like to stay abreast of what’s happening at City Bingo they can do so by following the site at a number of online locations including the aforementioned blog, their Facebook page or their Twitter. The site will update followers with any big news plus reminders about their upcoming events.



These services are completely free to use and are a great way to interact with the other players who use the site. For more information visit the City Bingo homepage today.