Break the Bank Scheme at City Bingo Rewards Free Bingo Fans During Play

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2012 -- City Bingo is recognised in the bingo industry for its array of free bingo games and promotions. The latest range of Las Vegas themed games have certainly caught the attention of many free bingo fans but it is the oldest promotions which promise continuity.



The Break the Bank Scheme is available to all loyal bingo players at City Bingo. In order to take advantage of the promotion players must make a deposit into their accounts every day for a week. Those that door get to try their luck and attempt to blow up the City Bingo bank. Anyone who is successful will be rewarded with a selection of free bingo bonuses and real cash prizes to be enjoyed in the City Bingo rooms.



Another long-standing promotion which has proven popular with loyal City Bingo players in the past is the VIP scheme which rewards players who have played with the brand for a long time. Each member on the site is nominated for a status depending on the money they have spent on the site. The higher up the ladder a player climbs, the more rewards which become available. Gold members for instance get entry into all the free bingo rooms, personal email assistance and a birthday bonus of 250%.



Players wishing to read more about the promotions which are on offer at City Bingo this month are urged to visit the site.