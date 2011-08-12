Website Features Free Classifieds, Real-Time Chat, and More

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2011 -- Not too long ago, people who wanted to sell a car, advertise a garage sale or look for work typically had only one option: the classified section of their local newspaper. After phoning the paper and paying at times a pretty hefty fee to list something for sale or advertise an available position at a business, people had to then wait for others to buy the paper, look up the ads, and respond by phone or a letter. For many, it was a lengthy, cumbersome process that could often take days to get results.



Crimit.com is determined to change the way people think about classified ads. The website has gotten a lot of attention lately for its free classifieds, ease of use, and many other features.



As the website stated on the main page, visitors to the site can “browse millions of local ad postings, post ads for free, and chat in real-time. Use Crimit to communicate with interested parties quickly.”



A Crimit.com review shows how easy the site is to use for posting free classifieds or replying to one. The main page lists all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Visitors to the site who are looking for a job, a place to live, wish to sell something or place or answer a personal ad need only to click on a state’s name, or in many cases, the name of a general area or city located within that state.



For example, clicking on “Los Angeles” under “California” will bring visitors to the free classifieds that are specific to that area of the state. From there, people can click on the different sub-categories like “Appliances” or “For Rent” or use the search feature in the upper right hand corner to enter in keywords that will bring up available matching ads in the same city or region.



Posting ads is also easy on Crimit.com, and the website offers several additional features. For example, people who post an ad can include unlimited full-size images, and a handy real-time chat feature allows visitors to message back and forth with others.



At the top of each page, tabs will take visitors to a list of which ads they responded to, an ad management area, and to a form for posting a new ad.



The website also indicates when an ad poster is online. As a bonus, site users do not have to register to post or answer an ad; everything can be connected with an existing Facebook account.



For more information on the website, visit http://crimit.com.