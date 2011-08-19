Brand New Website Provides Free Credit Scores - Users Give Rave Reviews

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2011 -- Free Credit Score World, the webs go-to resource for obtaining a free credit score report, has been getting a lot of attention lately from the credit score community.



During uncertain economic times, getting a credit score is one of the most important financial moves a consumer can make. Whether borrowing money, taking out a mortgage, or even monitoring against identity theft, being armed with a credit score is absolutely essential for financial success.



Answering the recent demand for a quick and easy free credit score check, Free Credit Score World is proud to announce their highly intuitive user interface that past users are calling “fast and to the point.”



When a user comes to the website they just need to enter their first and last name, email and zip code, and within seconds they will have a free credit score from the top 3 credit monitoring services- Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.



According to the website, one of the main motivators for people to get a credit check is due to identity theft. With the advent of the internet identity theft affects over 10 million people each year, and that number is expected to increase into 2012.



“Since identity theft is such a huge issue that can have a big negative affect on your life, it is important that you know exactly what is on your report, and where your credit score stands,” says the website.



Another reason for getting a free credit score is the negotiation power it affords consumers when they are getting a loan or applying for a mortgage.



“Your credit report can tell you what the banks will think of you, whether you have a high debt to income ratio, or if you have very little credit history, or at worst, something like a collection agency debt,” advises the website. “By knowing what is on your free credit score report, you can be ready when the bank asks you about previous loans or about collections.”



Free Credit Score World also advises users on ways to dispute their credit ratings, suggesting that each credit Bureau allows people to contend information on their credit reports that they feel is not correct. It says that disputing questionable sections of a report is usually enough to have them removed, and suggests that sizable increases in credit can be achieved with this process alone.



To learn more about Free Credit Score World, or to get a free credit score report, please visit the website: http://www.freecreditscoreworld.com/