FreeCreditScoreAlert.com Helps People Monitor, Manage and Receive Their Free Credit Score Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2011 -- One of the most important numbers in determining a person’s financial health is their credit score. This number affects a person’s ability to purchase a home, lease a car, obtain a credit card, and even acquire a job.



And yet, a large number of the population doesn’t know there is a problem with their credit score until they are denied financing or receive an inflated interest rate as a result of their poor credit rating. Or worse, find out a credit card has been opened in their name without their consent.



Now, with FreeCreditScoreAlert.com, people everywhere are learning about the importance of their credit score and how to take an active role in making their number the highest it can be with just a few simple management tips. They can also learn ways in which to get a free credit score report from the three credit bureaus, TransUnion, Experian and Equifax. Additionally, FreeCreditScoreAlert.com helps people understand how to properly interpret their credit report, which can sometimes be difficult to comprehend.



The informative website recommends people know their score prior to any major purchase.



According to FreeCreditScoreAlert.com, “Before you start looking for a home or car loan, you really should get a free credit score check done on yourself to see where you stand in comparison to other people. Once you have done this, you are going to be able to negotiate a little bit better with a car dealership, especially if your credit score is good.”



Once a person receives their free credit score, it is imperative to understand what the number actually means. Many times, it can be easy to identify problems, but not so simple to determine what a person is doing correctly. The site recommends taking note of any items listed without negative marks. This is a good indication of what is giving the credit score a boost in rating. Additionally, all open loans or open lines of credit should be visible on the report allowing a person to determine if there are any claims against them.



Being aware of a credit score is just as important for someone with excellent credit as it is for someone with poor credit. With the rise in identity theft cases, everyone needs to be aware of any new lines of credit opened in their name. With proper credit score monitoring, theft can be stopped quickly and save a lot of money and headache.



