Freedom Credit Union Announces eStatement Sweepstakes for October

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Freedom Credit Union, a not-for-profit Philadelphia Credit Union, announces a new online eStatement sweepstakes throughout the months of October and November. For a limited time, sign up for eSatements and be automatically entered to win one of three spa escape packages in downtown Philadelphia. The winner and a companion can unwind with massages at Toppers Rittenhouse Spa; enjoy dinner at a Stephen Starr restaurant and an overnight stay at any Marriot hotel.



There are many benefits to signing up for eStatements. People can receive eAlerts as soon as the eStatement is ready in online banking. Without paper statements, Freedom Credit Union and their members improve the environment. And, there is no need to worry about identity theft because eStatements are more secure than paper statements.



Freedom has the highest performance rating, 5 Stars, from the independent analysts at Bauer Financial. They currently have over $580 million in assets and more than 58,000 Members. Additionally, Freedom Credit Union strongly believes in giving back to the members it serves and improving the communities in which they live and work. They offer the best in Philadelphia and Montgomery County banking.



About Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner in the Philadelphia area since 1934. They are a not-for-profit organization offering better rates, fewer fees, helpful service and expert advice. Freedom Membership is available for individuals, as well as for businesses and other organizations in the Philadelphia region.



For more information on the Bucks County Credit Union, visit https://www.freedomcu.org.