Freedom Credit Union Announces New "Party at the Ballpark!" Contest

Now through the end of May, when an existing Freedom Credit Union Member goes paperless, he or she will automatically be entered into a random drawing for a chance to attend a Freedom "Party At The Ballpark!" Fifteen winners will be selected and each will receive two passes to attend a pre-game party at the stadium on Sunday August 25th. The winners will be able to enjoy food and refreshments in addition to watching Philly's hometown baseball team.



It’s easy to get started: enter Online Banking through FreedomCU.org, select “eStatements” in the left menu bar, then click “Sign up now!” in the screen that appears. Follow the prompts, selecting which email address to send the eStatements to be mailed to, checking the box to stop receiving paper statements. For more information on the benefits of eStatements and complete contest rules, a person can visit their website.



Credit unions in Pennsylvania such as Freedom Credit Union make it their goal to guarantee Members very low rates. With Freedom, Members are also given the added security of knowing that they have one of the best, fixed rates available when it comes to their Visa Credit Card. To hear more about Freedom Credit Union, as well as the financial and credit services they offer, please visit www.freedomcu.org.



About Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union, chartered in 1934, is a community-based, full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that offers a banking alternative to consumers. Anyone who lives, works, worships, performs volunteer service, or attends school in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, or Philadelphia Counties is eligible to use its services. Freedom Credit Union has over $600 million in assets and more than 59,000 members, operating branch offices in Abington, Lansdale, Philadelphia and Warminster, Pennsylvania. As a respected Philadelphia based financial institution, they proudly offer a wide variety of financial programs to meet Member needs.