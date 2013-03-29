Freedom Credit Union Announces Their New "Streamline, Save, and Win!" Sweepstakes

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Now through the end of April, when a new or existing Freedom Credit Union Member transfers their balances from a department store, gas station, or any other major credit card to a Freedom Visa® Classic or Gold Credit Card, they will be automatically entered to win $500.



Freedom Credit Union strives to ensure that their Members have the lowest credit rates possible. When a Member opens a Freedom Visa® Credit Card, they will have an extremely low, introductory fixed rate for the first six months. Members are always able to transfer their balances with no annual or transfer fees attached.



The Streamline, Save, and Win sweepstakes is beneficial to any Member trying to streamline bills, improve credit, and win some extra money.



About Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union, chartered in 1934, is a community-based, full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that offers a banking alternative to consumers. Anyone who lives, works, worships, performs volunteer service, or attends school in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, or Philadelphia Counties is eligible to use its services. Freedom Credit Union has over $585 million in assets and more than 59,000 members, operating branch offices in Abington, Lansdale, Philadelphia and Warminster, Pennsylvania. As a respected Philadelphia based financial institution, they proudly offer a wide variety of financial programs to meet Member needs.



