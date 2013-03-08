Freedom Credit Union Is Now Accepting Nominations for the 2013 Voices of Inspiration Awards

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Freedom Credit Union, a Montgomery County Credit Union, is now accepting nominations for the 2013Voices of Inspiration Awards. “Voices of Inspiration” was created by Freedom Credit Union and the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit to recognize and reward educators who teach in Montgomery County. Recipients of the award are extraordinary teachers who are not only committed to their students, but their families, friends, and the Montgomery County community as a whole. All nominations for this award must be received by March 15, 2013, and all nominees must be active Pennsylvania certified teachers, or teachers who have obtained a private academic school certification in a Montgomery County public school or non-public school.



With regard to the selection of the teachers, 23 will be selected as finalists for the award and they will each receive $100. This will include one teacher from each public school district in Montgomery County, one teacher from the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, and one teacher from a Montgomery County non-public school. At the year-end ceremony, one elementary school teacher, one middle school teacher, and one high school teacher will be honored as grand-prize winners and they will be presented with Freedom’s “Voices of Inspiration” Award for Teaching Excellence. These finalists will be presented with an additional $500.



Now that school is back in full swing this February, it is the best time to get nominations in for this great award from one of the top credit unions in Pennsylvania. To hear more about the nomination requirements or to hear more about Freedom Credit Union please visit freedomcu.org.



About Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner in the Philadelphia area since 1934. They are a not-for-profit organization offering better rates, lower fees, helpful service accompanied with expert advice. As a respected Philadelphia based financial institution, they proudly offer a wide variety of financial programs to meet a client’s needs.