Freedom Credit Union Is Now Offering Emergency Relief Loans

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Following the credit union motto of “People helping People,” Freedom Credit Union is happy to be able to make available to their members an Emergency Relief Loan for those affected by Hurricane Sandy. With all the damage caused by the hurricane, many people will need to cover the cost of repairs to their home and will need some help from a Philadelphia credit union.



Freedom Credit Union has dedicated two million dollars to offer members in need of making repairs due to the recent storm. Members can borrow up to $1,500 at 3.99% APR* over an 18 month period. Applications for these Emergency Relief Loans will be accepted until December 31st of this year or until $2 million dollar threshold is reached.



Applying for an Emergency Relief Loan from Freedom Credit Union offers many benefits. With flexible underwriting, quick approval, and funding made available into the Member’s Freedom account, the Member will finally be able to take a break from the hardship of the storm. Freedom Credit Union prides itself on taking care of its Members and understanding the individuals who need help with a Philadelphia home loan Philadelphia home loan. No two Members’ needs are the same, and Freedom understands this. Freedom Credit Union and its employees feel a sense of pride that members’ trust them to be a resource in a time of need.



About Freedom Credit Union:

Freedom Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner in the Philadelphia area since 1934. They are a not-for-profit organization offering better rates, lower fees, and helpful service accompanied with expert advice. Membership is available for individuals as well as businesses and other organizations.



For more information regarding Freedom Credit Union visit https://www.FreedomCU.org