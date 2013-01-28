Freedom Credit Union Launches Mobile Banking Service

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Freedom Credit Union, a bank in Bucks County, is keeping up with technology and has just launched its new mobile banking service to further help its members with their banking needs. There are several great reasons to start using Freedom’s Mobile Banking App which include:



- It’s totally free- Members just Install and use the Freedom Credit Union Mobile Banking app at absolutely no cost. It’s another way Freedom provides helpful and complimentary Member service.



- You can deposit checks without leaving home- Use the “My Deposit Mobile” feature to take a picture of a check and deposit it remotely— then use the funds as they become available (within Freedom’s usual funds availability timeframes).



- Use it to avoid overdrawing your Account- When members are out shopping, they can log in to Mobile Banking and view their Account history and balances in real- time. Members can see what’s in their Account, and stop from spending more than what is available.



- It helps members to never pay an ATM surcharge fee again- The built-in Shared Branching and ATM locator, by CO-OP, lets members find an in-network machine or branch where members can withdraw money and perform other transactions without fees.



- A person is one tap away from a helpful Freedom Representative- At the touch of a button, members can dial Freedom— so if people have any questions about their Account in Mobile Banking, members can get help right away.



In addition to Freedom’s convenient Mobile Banking app, Freedom now introduces the FreedomCU.org mobile website, a streamlined version of their site that has been optimized for smartphones and other mobile devices.



When it comes to banking in Bucks County, their members can always stop by one of their banks in Bucks County, or just visit the site by going to FreedomCU.org on any mobile device (it will automatically redirect to the mobile site). Please note that the device must be internet-ready.



About Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union, chartered in 1934, is a community-based, full-service financial institution that offers a banking alternative to consumers. Anyone who lives, works, worships, performs volunteer service, or attends school in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, or Philadelphia Counties is eligible to use its services. Freedom Credit Union has over $585 million in assets and more than 59,000 members, operating branch offices in Abington, Lansdale, Philadelphia and Warminster, Pennsylvania.



For more information on the Montgomery County Credit Union, visit: https://www.freedomcu.org/.