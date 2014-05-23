Freedom Energy Holdings/Launch TV Acquires Broadcast Rights for "Midtown," Cop Comedy

Fort Wayne, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc. (Pink Sheets: FDMF.PK) CEO, Brian Kistler, today announced the following with its wholly owned subsidiary Launch TV Network Company, Inc.



Launch TV Network Company, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc., acquires Broadcast rights for “MIDTOWN” pilot and in-development comedy series. Midtown is not just about the stories or the crimes, but the personalities that cops come across on a daily basis, bringing the light-hearted comical side of their daily adventures in the lives of Midtown cops. Starring Scott Baker and Tom Malloy as two “New York Style” cops. Scott Baker, being a former NYPD cop, gives the ability to bring to life things that only a real Cop can see and being part of the NYPD made it possible to make this comedy much more intriguing due to the dynamic of the city itself.



Scott Baker a decorated member of the NYPD for 6 years, retired from the NYPD due to a neck and hand injury in the line of duty. While on the force he also participated in many undercover operations and undergoing anti-terrorist training. Scott was awarded several medals for Excellence in Police Duty. Now teamed up with Tom Malloy a critically acclaimed actor throughout the years, most recently acting alongside Eliza Dushku, Cary Elwes, Timothy Hutton, Michael Ironside, and Oscar Winner Melissa Leo; and The Fuzz, a presentation pilot directed by Art Wolff, Director of the Seinfeld pilot. What a team; rhythm and chemistry gone wild! Midtown joins with Producers David Wenzel and Rick Lohman, for the ride of their lives! Midtown already has a national TV audience of over 30 million viewers.



For all of you loyal fans who would like this pilot go into production for their first season to debut on Launch TV Network, all you have to do is tune in and see Midtown’s special ad for “Optima Body Wrap,” and purchase at $19.95 by calling their dedicated 1-800-480-6370 number. The Midtown pilot will premier throughout May, prime time EST at 7:30pm Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Saturdays at 4:00pm EST; and for you late-nighters, Sundays at 11:00pm EST.



You can find Launch TV in 21 US markets on local TV and/or cable, on Roku, and via iPoint TV on iPad, iPhone, Android, Smart TV devices and more, reaching over 30 million viewers.



Launch TV Network Company, Inc. is a new network introducing new original series and movies, including groundbreaking premier pilots never been seen on TV before. Launch TV is a full entertainment network, with sports, cooking, music and Saturday morning cartoons for kids, as well as Church programs for early morning Sunday. Launch TV – where the audience counts!



Launch TV can be found Live on: www.mylaunchtv.net



About Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc

Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FDMF) is a diversified holding company that specializes in the identification and development of technologies with commercial applications.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT-This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company, through its management, makes forward?looking public statements concerning it expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company. They include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to develop operations, the Company’s ability to consummate and complete the acquisition, the Company’s access to future capital, the successful integration of acquired companies, government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, sales and other factors that may be identified from time to time in company’s public announcements.



Contact Information:



David Wenzel

davidwenzelnyc@aol.com

Brian Kistler CEO, 260-490-9990

brian@freedomenergyholdings.com