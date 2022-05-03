"Arizona Ignites Medical Freedom Fight"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- Our second contributor, Jeff Zink, is on the ballot to battle for a Congressional seat to fight on a national level for all the Constitutional Rights under attack. Zink, our "Cowboy for Congress," became highly motivated from his service as an "observer" of the Arizona audit, and shares what he is allowed to share on that subject as it directly impacts our God-given freedom to express the pursuit of care outside a monopolized medical system with more non-invasive or chemical health solutions.



To see the Bills of Senator Barto, go to our website "Soulconnectionusa.com"



About Senator Nancy Barto:

Senator Nancy Barto, of the Phoenix area, serves District 4 in the Legislature as a conservative fighter for our values. She has seen firsthand how our freedoms can erode as the Council of the City of Phoenix passed an ordinance threatening First Amendment free speech rights. Senator Barto stood up and challenged the city's unconstitutional actions all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court – and won! Through this she learned that every generation must cherish and contend for our Constitutional liberties.



About Jeff Zink

Congressional candidate Jeff Zink has a long history of work in sports medicine for national sports figures and teaching his knowledge in college courses. Zink has been laboring in the field toward an America First vision and is considered a Conservative Constitutional Republican. Currently Zink holds the title of being the only candidate that observed the entire audit that Arizona recently concluded. As an ordained minister and devout patriot, this candidate's pledge contains an oath to "never sell out to special interests" as he aims to represent similar legislation as the honorable Senator Barto has fought for within this freedom fighting state.



About Our Hostess

Our show hosted by Dr. Kristiann Lefferts, author of the corresponding book, "The Soul Connection," founder of a Tampa-based ministry outreach, licensed holistic practitioner, and minister. Having a passion to bring the fire of faith back into the airways, she honors the historical significance of her adopted hometown tied to the Bay of the Holy Spirit, and the city known for its "Sticks of Fire." Utilizing the blessing from years of ministry, she desires to ignite the Spirit within to empower the soul with topics that promote engaging reflection and challenge the mindset. With a spark for connecting with others, she strongly believes in the sharing of expertise, knowledge and understanding.



Tune in on Thursday at 12 pm PT Live on the Variety Channel of VoiceAmerica



The episode will be available 24x7, on demand within 24 hours of the live show.



About The Soul Connection

