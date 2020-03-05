Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. Educates College Students on the Benefits of Renters Insurance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- As college students begin transitioning into adulthood, managing finances becomes a big part of their lives. They have to start paying for education, housing, transportation, meals, and a host of other living expenses. Balancing so many bills with little to no income is extremely tough, which is why they often cut corners wherever they can. Renters insurance may not seem like an urgent need for most students, but it's the best way to protect their valuable belongings.



Those who reside on campus are secure in the fact that their housing and belongings are protected by their institution. However, students that live off campus don't enjoy the same benefits. They have to protect their own personal items in the event of natural disasters or burglary. Even if their landlord has insurance for the property, the policy doesn't extend to the tenants. That's why renters insurance is such a valuable tool for renters.



When it comes to renters insurance, even a basic policy will offer a lot of coverage. Most insurance companies offer three coverages as part of the basic package: personal property, liability, and additional living expenses. Personal property covers the cost of repairs or replacements to damaged or stolen personal items in a covered event. Liability protects renters against claims or lawsuits for damages that occurred on their rental property. Additional living expenses pays for temporary housing if the tenant is displaced as a result of a covered event.



Most college students are not financially stable and still depend on others for financial assistance. Renters insurance can help protect their belongings and their financial assets in the case of unexpected events. It's a small monthly expense that everyone can afford.



Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. offers the best renters insurance for Philadelphia college students living off-campus. Moreover, students who maintain good grades throughout the year can also qualify for a student discount on their auto insurance in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Contact Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. today to learn more.



About Freedom Insurance Group, Inc.

Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. was established in 2003 by Anita Allegezza as an independent agency. Their focus is on property and casualty insurance, aspiring to be the only agent their customers need. They pride themselves on customer service, and are confident in their ability to give them the personalized protection they need. Being a Trusted Choice Agency allows Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. to tailor their insurance policies from competitive rates and give their customers complete coverage for all stages of their lives.



Learn more by visiting: https://www.freedom4insurance.com/.