Freedom Insurance Group, Inc Now Has a Money Saving Checklist on Company Website for Discounts

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. understands how expensive auto insurance can be. With this in mind they now have a “Money Saving Checklist” on the company website to help customers in search of auto insurance in Philadelphia compile discounts to help save money each month on their auto insurance.



The check list consists of eleven different boxes that customers can check off to help in them save money monthly. The discounts are based upon eligibility and can differ depending on insurance carriers. Here are the choices that are provided:



- Safe Driver- no accidents or major claims within a customer’s household.



- Multi-Car Discount- if a customers has two or more cars on their policy.



- Driver Training- Drivers under the age of 21.



- Paid in Full Discount- When customers pay for their policy in full on either a 6 or 12 month policy.



- Accident Forgiveness- Subject to eligibility requirements which vary by state and insurance carrier.



- Student Away at School Discount- Policy holders with the dependent under 25, 100 miles away or more attending school.



- Multi-Policy Discount- Carrying the 2 or more policies with the same insurance company.



- Good Student Discount- Young drivers in household who have an A/B average.



- Defensive Driving- 55 and alive (AARP) completing a course in defensive driving. Contact an AARP Insurance Agent in Philadelphia.



- New Car Discount- Customers may be eligible for a discount if they buy a new vehicle.



- Hybrid Vehicle Discount- Customers can get up to 10% off their policy based for hybrid vehicles.



With all of these different areas a customer with auto insurance in Philadelphia PA can save money there is sure to be something for everyone. As a customer of Freedom Insurance Group, it is very easy to save money with this Money Saving Checklist, just be sure to go over each aspect with an agent if one or more of these discounts apply.



About Freedom Insurance Group, Inc

Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. goal is to be the only insurance agent policy owners will ever need. They continually review a client's coverage and rates in order to advise customers on how to get the best coverage at the best rates. That's why their motto continues to be "Freedom from the high cost of insurance." Their customers save hundreds of dollars by these yearly reviews. They have a knowledgeable and friendly staff that treat their customers like family.



